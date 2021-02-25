WINDSOR, ONT. -- Schlegel Villages has been named in a $110-million class action lawsuit.

Plaintiff lawyer, Gary Will of Will Davidson LLP is heading up the case involving Schlegel’s 19 long-term care facilities and nine retirement homes in the province, including the Village of St. Clair.

Will claims gross negligence led to a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the south Windsor long-term care home on Dec. 8.

He says 63 residents died in that outbreak, stating Schlegel Villages did not properly care for its vulnerable residents.

CTV News reached out to Schlegel Village management, but they have not yet responded to the request for a statement.