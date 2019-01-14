

CTV Windsor





City of Windsor officials are hoping for $32.1 million from the federal government to help protect homeowners from flooding.

Windsor is submitting the request to Infrastructure Canada’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

The DMAF grant provides the city an opportunity to recoup 40 per cent of flood mitigation project costs, so the city is seeking $32.1 million in grant funding to help offset the $89.3 million in planned projects.

“We believe our projects align perfectly with the $2 billion DMAF program,” said mayor Drew Dilkens, “and tapping into these federal funds would be a big boost in offsetting City expenses.”

Improvements to sewers, sewer lines, pumping stations and storage areas are among the work laid out in the grant submission.

The submission has been sent electronically and a response is expected in the spring.