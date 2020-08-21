WINDSOR, ONT. -- After three decades of production, the last Dodge Grand Caravan rolled off the line Friday at Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 president David Cassidy posted on Facebook that the van has served members well.

“Putting food on our tables, paying for mortgages, putting our children through school and hauling our most precious cargo,” said Cassidy. “Always innovative, setting a high bar for all competitors and most of all, it was BUILT RIGHT!”

Cassidy said he has gone on record to the top of the company, letting them know that he is not happy with “this fabulous vehicle's sunsetting.”

He said it has been a privilege to have been the caretakers of such an iconic vehicle that has not only made this company rich it put them on the map.

“In return, we want nothing less than to build a new car of similar calibre and if one vehicle can't get us there than make it two,” added Cassidy.

FCA spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin told CTV News while the Grand Caravan production is done in Windsor, Pacifica production continues.

“FCA will continue to demonstrate its leadership in the segment when production of the new '21 model year Chrysler Pacifica with AWD, all-new FamCAM and next generation Uconnect, as well as the Chrysler Grand Caravan (Chrysler Voyager in the US) with unsurpassed value, begins in the coming months,” said Gosselin.