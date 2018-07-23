

The City of Windsor is planning to invest $89 million in sewer upgrades to help prevent further basement flooding.

The plan features a series of 12 separate projects, including capital road projects and major improvements to local storm sewers.

"This is a huge series of capital projects,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

City officials say with or without funding, the east Windsor project will begin next year.

