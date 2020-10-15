WINDSOR, ONT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the union representing it’s workers in Canada have reached a tentative deal that includes a major investment in the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor president Jerry Dias says between $1.35 and $1.5 billion will go into Windsor Assembly Plant that will stabilize the operation.

"I couldn’t be more happy," says Dias.

Dias announced that FCA has agreed to invest in a multi-energy vehicle platform at Windsor Assembly that will include the assembly of both plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles with at least one new model in 2025.

He expects jobs to rise by over 2,000 more than exists in the Windsor Assembly Plant today, including 425 jobs that are currently on layoff.

Dias says it's the best economic agreement they've put together in 20-25 years.

"We wanted to find stability for our Brampton Assembly Plant, get our members are brought back at the Etobicoke Casting Plant, and deal with the loss of the 3rd shift in Windsor. With this deal I can proudly say that we accomplished each task," says Dias.

The deal came just as the company’s workers were set to go on strike at midnight Thursday.

Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says "it's a great deal" and he can't wait to bring it home to everybody on Sunday.

The union represents roughly 9,000 workers at six plants across the country, 4,500 of which are at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Currently the plant in Windsor is nearing the end of a three-week shutdown with production expected to resume next week.

Unifor has reached a tentative agreement for 9000 members @FiatChrysler_NA averting strike at plants in Windsor, Brampton, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Montreal, & Red Deer. @JerryPDias will share details at news conference Thurs. 10 am https://t.co/P2F2rXCGLo #autotalks2020 #canlab pic.twitter.com/g56tL0NHBs — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) October 15, 2020

The deal comes on the heels of a deal that Unifor reached and ratified with Ford in September.

Highlights of the Ford deal include $1.8-billion to retool and build new battery electric vehicles in Oakville, including a crossover utility vehicle and $148 million for Windsor powertrain facilities.