WINDSOR, ONT. -- FCA Canada is shutting down production at the Windsor Assembly Plant for three weeks this fall.

Head of communications LouAnn Gosselin confirmed the shutdown in an email to CTV Windsor.

“The Windsor Assembly Plant is planning to adjust its upcoming production schedule to better align with market demand,” said Gosselin.

The shutdown will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 16. Normal shift schedules are expected to resume the week of Oct. 19.

The plant employs about 4,500 workers.