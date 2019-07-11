

Warren Rychel is retiring from the Windsor Spitfires.

Rychel, 52, is selling his minority interest in the Ontario Hockey League team and stepping down as general manager after 13 seasons with the Spitfires.

"It's tough," admits Rychel. "Nothing does last forever. I thought I would give my part of the ownership to my boys but some things happen in life. It's a good change for me."

Former Spitfire Bill Bowler, 44, becomes the new GM of the junior hockey team.

Rychel will act as a consultant.

Spitfires co-owner John Savage says Bowler is ready for this next step after working alongside Rychel for the last two OHL seasons. Bowler is also a former head coach and GM with the Junior B LaSalle Vipers.

Rychel says the team is in great hands with John and Stephen Savage and Brian Schwab of the Cypher Systems Group, co-owner Bob Boughner and Bowler.

"It's a sad day but I am not going away forever," says Rychel. "I am a Spitfire forever and I will remember all the good things that have happened in this building and the old building. 13 years, it's pretty emotional."

Rychel, Boughner and Peter Dobrich purchased the Spitfires team from Steve Riolo on April 6, 2006. and Rychel, a former NHL player, became General Manager.

Rychel has been the architect of three Memorial Cup Championship teams in 2009, 2010 and 2017.

Rychel now has his sites set on the National Hockey League.

"It's been great here, it's been unbelievable but the goal is to get back to the best league in the world which is the NHL," says Rychel. "I had a couple of opportunities a few years ago and i didn't take it."

In May, the Spitfires announced the Cypher Systems Group (CSG) – the Savage brothers and Brian Schwab -- have a majority interest of the club. Boughner is now a minority owner with the OHL team.