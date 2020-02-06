WINDSOR -- Fiat-Chrysler is refreshing the Windsor-built Pacifica for 2021, saying it will be able to compete against crossovers better.

The updates include SUV-inspired styling an all-wheel drive system and nearly 100 standard safety features.

The last time the company offered an all-wheel drive minivan was in 2004.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but the current model starts between $34,000 and $50,000.

The updated vehicle was unveiled Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show.