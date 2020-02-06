FCA reveals plans to refresh Pacifica
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:03PM EST
2021 Chrysler Pacifica. (Courtesy Chyrysler.ca)
WINDSOR -- Fiat-Chrysler is refreshing the Windsor-built Pacifica for 2021, saying it will be able to compete against crossovers better.
The updates include SUV-inspired styling an all-wheel drive system and nearly 100 standard safety features.
The last time the company offered an all-wheel drive minivan was in 2004.
Pricing has not yet been announced, but the current model starts between $34,000 and $50,000.
The updated vehicle was unveiled Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show.