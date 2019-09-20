

CTV Windsor





A 34-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a break-in at a business on Dougall Avenue.

Officers responded to an alarm in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue on Friday around 2:15 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found an insecure door at the business.

Officers kept watch on the perimeter of the business, while other officers, including a canine unit, entered the business to check for a possible suspect inside.

When police announced the presence of the canine unit, a man told officers he would exit and turn himself over to police. The man was arrested without incident.

Through investigation, a hand tool believed to be the suspects was located and seized.

The Windsor man is facing charges of break and enter non-dwelling and possess break-in tools. He was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.