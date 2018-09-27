

A Windsor woman was allegedly held captive, tortured and forced to work as an escort in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say the case shows the damaging effects of human trafficking.

"She was locked in a full-size freezer a number of times, lost consciousness when she was in there a number of times due to lack of air, she doesn't know if anyone is ever coming back," said Winnipeg Const. Rob Carver.

"It is, from my view, a true example of torture."

Winnipeg Const. Tammy Skrabek tells AM800 News the woman is from Windsor.

“The victim had disclosed that she had been forced to travel from her home in southern Ontario which was later identified as Windsor under threats of violence."

Over the next four months, she was tormented physically and psychologically.

On top of being locked in a freezer, police said the woman was also assaulted with electric shocks.

She was finally able to escape to a police station and get help.

Police arrested a 29-year-old Winnipeg man Sept. 2. Andres Michael Pavao faces a dozen charges including trafficking, assault, forcible confinement, overcome resistance by attempting to choke or suffocate and assault with a weapon.

Skrabek says officers will likely be in contact with officers in Windsor.

"I'm certain an investigation will take place in regards to her contact with this male in southern Ontario, if anything took place in that area and it could become a long and involved investigation," says Skrabek.

With files from The Canadian Press.