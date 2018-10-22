

CTV Windsor





Marc Bondy has been elected as mayor of LaSalle.

Bondy moves from the deputy mayor’s position to replace the outgoing Ken Antaya as mayor.

Bondy defeated former mayor Gary Baxter by more than 2300 votes.

Current councillor Crystal Meloche was acclaimed as the town's new deputy mayor.



Mike Akpata, Sue Desjarlais and Jeff Renaud also return to the council table with newcomers Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo and former deputy mayor Mark Carrick.

Here's a look at the 2018 municipal election results:

Mayor

Candidate Votes

Baxter, Gary 3,711

Bondy, Marc 6,021

Deputy Mayor

Candidate Votes

Meloche, Crystal Acclaimed

Councillors

Candidate Votes

Akpata, Michael E. 5,548

Bezaire, Adrien 3,818

Burns, Terry 4,198

Carrick, Mark 4,738

Desjarlais, Sue 4,959

Hazael, Russ 3,796

Renaud, Jeffrey 5,195

Riccio-Spagnuolo, Anita 4,638

Sleiman, Sam 2,066