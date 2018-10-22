Marc Bondy elected mayor of LaSalle
LaSalle's new mayor Marc Bondy and acclaimed deputy mayor Crystal Meloche in LaSalle, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Zander Broeckel / AM800 News)
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 2:17PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:12AM EDT
Marc Bondy has been elected as mayor of LaSalle.
Bondy moves from the deputy mayor’s position to replace the outgoing Ken Antaya as mayor.
Bondy defeated former mayor Gary Baxter by more than 2300 votes.
Current councillor Crystal Meloche was acclaimed as the town's new deputy mayor.
Mike Akpata, Sue Desjarlais and Jeff Renaud also return to the council table with newcomers Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo and former deputy mayor Mark Carrick.
Here's a look at the 2018 municipal election results:
Mayor
Candidate Votes
Baxter, Gary 3,711
Bondy, Marc 6,021
Deputy Mayor
Candidate Votes
Meloche, Crystal Acclaimed
Councillors
Candidate Votes
Akpata, Michael E. 5,548
Bezaire, Adrien 3,818
Burns, Terry 4,198
Carrick, Mark 4,738
Desjarlais, Sue 4,959
Hazael, Russ 3,796
Renaud, Jeffrey 5,195
Riccio-Spagnuolo, Anita 4,638
Sleiman, Sam 2,066