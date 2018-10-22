Marc Bondy has been elected as mayor of LaSalle.

Bondy moves from the deputy mayor’s position to replace the outgoing Ken Antaya as mayor.

Bondy defeated former mayor Gary Baxter by more than 2300 votes.

Current councillor Crystal Meloche was acclaimed as the town's new deputy mayor.

Mike Akpata, Sue Desjarlais and Jeff Renaud also return to the council table with newcomers Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo and former deputy mayor Mark Carrick.

Here's a look at the 2018 municipal election results:

Mayor
Candidate    Votes
Baxter, Gary    3,711
Bondy, Marc    6,021

Deputy Mayor
Candidate    Votes
Meloche, Crystal    Acclaimed

Councillors
Candidate                 Votes
Akpata, Michael E.    5,548
Bezaire, Adrien    3,818
Burns, Terry    4,198
Carrick, Mark    4,738
Desjarlais, Sue    4,959
Hazael, Russ    3,796
Renaud, Jeffrey    5,195
Riccio-Spagnuolo, Anita    4,638
Sleiman, Sam    2,066