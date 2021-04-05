WINDSOR, ONT. -- Vehicle sales have gone up in the first quarter for FCA Canada.

The company reported first-quarter 2021 total sales of 46,077 vehicles on Thursday, an increase of 4 per cent per cent from 44,140 sold in Q1 2020.

For the calendar year, retail sales are up 28 per cent versus this time last year.

“As the new sales year opened, our dealerships nationwide remained focused on customer care, safety and enhanced sales and service convenience, as evidenced by a double-digit boost in retail sales,” said David Buckingham, president and CEO, FCA Canada. “Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles led the way for Canadian consumer interest. Jeep will continue to be a driving force throughout the year, with the arrival of several new models, including the brand’s first plug-in hybrid, Wrangler 4xe.”

For Q1 2021, Jeep brand total sales of 14,955 represent a 33 per cent increase compared with the prior year.

Jeep Cherokee, Gladiator and Wrangler saw sales increases of 80, 64 and 23 per cent respectively. Looking specifically at Jeep brand retail sales, there was an increase of 49 per cent for the quarter.

The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid as well as Jeep Grand Cherokee L will arrive in dealerships in the second quarter. In the second half of 2021, the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will arrive in the large SUV segment as a premium extension of the Jeep brand.

Ram brand started 2021 strongly with total sales up eight per cent for the quarter with 22,110 trucks sold, compared with 20,530 sold in the same timeframe of 2020. Looking specifically at Ram pickup trucks, there was an 11 per cent increase in sales with 21,367 trucks sold, compared with 19,179 sold in Q1 of the prior year. In terms of retail sales, Ram brand sales were up 13 per cent from the same time in 2020.

Chrysler brand sales were up 170 per cent in Q1 with 2,360 vehicles sold compared with the prior year.

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 173 vehicles, represent a 50 per cent increase compared with Q1 results from the prior year.