WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sales for FCA Canada in the second quarter were down nearly half what they were in the same period last year.

The Windsor built Pacifica plunged more than 70 per cent, with nearly 400 vehicles moving off dealer lots in the second quarter, compared to the 1,400 models sold in the second quarter in 2019.

Caravan sale dropped 50 per cent with 3,900 units sold in the second quarter, compared to 7,300 sold last year.

Not surprising, the President of FCA Canada blames the pandemic.

David Buckingham says not all the news is grim as the automaker gained retail market share adding, “further, sales in May and June showed steady improvement.”

While most models struggled Jeep brand bucked the trend with its midsized Gladiator pickup truck where sales picked up 157 per cent in the second quarter.