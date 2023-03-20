'Fans have been clamouring for this': IMPACT Wrestling returns to Windsor this week

Impact Wrestling’s new President Scott D’Amore, is eager for the return of live shows to his hometown of Windsor, Ont., later this week.

Last fall, officials announced the stars of Impact Wrestling will “sacrifice” it all live from St. Clair College on March 24, 2023, with the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action.

“Yeah, excited,” D’Amore told CTV News. “This is our return to Canada and the fact that it's here in Windsor, Ontario, I think is very fitting because Windsor, it's got such a long wrestling history for Impact Wrestling and for the wrestling world in general.”

The upcoming shows will be Impact’s first in Windsor since the fall of 2019.

D’Amore explained that Impact has not held an event outside of the United States since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting this will be the first time in history a pay per view will emanate from the Rose City.

“Windsor has hosted so many amazing wrestling events over the years but it's never had a live pay-per view,” D’Amore said.

“It's exciting. I think it's exciting for Windsor. I think Windsor fans have been clamoring for this for a long time. Every time we would come here for televised events they’d be like when are we getting a pay per view? When are we getting a live pay per-view and that's what they got that Friday night and no rest for the wicked,” D’Amore said. “We’ll turn around and come right back Saturday and we'll have an exciting night of action shot to air on Game TV and Fight Network here in Canada, access over in the U.S. and 180 countries around the world,” he said.

D’Amore suggested it’s obvious to see the local talent that take part each week with Impact Wrestling, noting Border City Wrestling and the Can-Am Wrestling School are well represented in the company.

“You've got people like the Motor City Machine Guns, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley who are near legends at this point. You've got Rhino who was the first massive graduate we had here out of the Can-Am Wrestling School and a BCW original. We have Giselle Shaw, who has been making a lot of waves in the media and that these days. She likes to say she's a Windsorite, I'm not sure it's official yet. We might have to take a vote on that. But yes, she's here living, training in Windsor.”

D’Amore continued, “We’ve got Bhupinder Gujjar, he attended St. Clair College, got his degree there. And you know, lo and behold made his dream come true, signed with Impact Wrestling, and he's now a part of our weekly program and he’s as Windsor as Windsor can be now and the perfect example I think when you start to look at our roster, of the fact that Windsor, much like Canada, it's not just people that are here generation after generation. Immigration is a big thing here and I think our diversity in the vastness of cultures that we have represented is apropos for when you look at what the makeup of Windsor is.”

LaSalle’s Bhupinder Gujjar was voted by fans of the promotion as the One to Watch in 2023.

Gisele Shaw first appeared with Impact Wrestling in 2018 and is known as “The Quintessential Diva.”

Born in The Philippines, Shaw now resides in Windsor.

“I am super excited, obviously,” Shaw exclaimed. “The Quintessential Diva is someone who's strong, confident, beautiful, smart. You know, more than just a pretty face and that can do it all and that's me.”

Shaw is also the first Trans wrestler contracted by Impact Wrestling and is eager to achieve her goal of winning the Knockouts World Championship and Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

“I'm just really, really excited and happy that I'm able to tell my story finally and feel authentic with myself,” Shaw said. “And hopefully I can inspire the people now and the next generation as well.”

Shaw will face Deonna Purrazzo on Friday.

Officials say limited tickets for Sacrifice and Sacrifice Fallout are still available.