Windsor Transit offers reduced route service through Christmas holidays

If you’re a regular transit user, there are lots of alterations to service to be aware of as we approach the holiday season.

Although regular bus service will continue throughout the holidays, services will be altered on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve.

On those days, transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule, with reduced frequency of routes.

On Christmas Eve, Transway 1A and Route 518X will be unaffected, with the same exemptions on Boxing Day, along with the South Windsor 7.

On Christmas Day there are many changes to the public transit schedule;

Transway 1A

60-minute service

From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

From Devonshire Mall: 9:45 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

Transway 1C

60-minute service

From Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

From Forest Glade: 8:57 a.m. until 3:57 p.m.

Crosstown 2

60-minute service

From Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

From Tecumseh Mall: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Central 3

60-minute service

From Transit Centre: 8:36 a.m. until 3:36 p.m.

From Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal: 8:40 a.m. until 3:40 p.m.

Ottawa 4

60-minute service

From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

From Essex Way at Meadowbrook: 9:55 a.m. until 3:55 p.m.

Dominion 5

60-minute service

From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

From St. Clair College: 8:43 a.m. until 3:43 p.m.

Dougall 6

60-minute service

From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

From St. Clair College: 8:50 a.m. until 3:50 p.m.

Walkerville 8

60-minute service

From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

From North Talbot & 6th Concession: 9:40 a.m. until 4:40 p.m.

Route 518X

70-minute service

From Tecumseh Mall: 9:20 a.m. until 4:20 p.m.

From St. Clair College: 9:55 a.m. until 3:55 p.m.

Route 605

From Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal: 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

From Lowes Side Road at Dalhousie: 9:42 a.m., 12:42 p.m., and 3:42 p.m.

Tunnel

No service