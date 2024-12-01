WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Transit offers reduced route service through Christmas holidays

    (CTV News File Image) (CTV News File Image)
    Share

    If you’re a regular transit user, there are lots of alterations to service to be aware of as we approach the holiday season.

    Although regular bus service will continue throughout the holidays, services will be altered on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve.

    On those days, transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule, with reduced frequency of routes.

    On Christmas Eve, Transway 1A and Route 518X will be unaffected, with the same exemptions on Boxing Day, along with the South Windsor 7.

    On Christmas Day there are many changes to the public transit schedule;

    Transway 1A

    60-minute service

    From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

    From Devonshire Mall: 9:45 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

     

    Transway 1C

    60-minute service

    From Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

    From Forest Glade: 8:57 a.m. until 3:57 p.m.

     

    Crosstown 2

    60-minute service

    From Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

    From Tecumseh Mall: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

     

    Central 3

    60-minute service

    From Transit Centre: 8:36 a.m. until 3:36 p.m.

    From Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal: 8:40 a.m. until 3:40 p.m.

     

    Ottawa 4

    60-minute service

    From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

    From Essex Way at Meadowbrook: 9:55 a.m. until 3:55 p.m.

     

    Dominion 5

    60-minute service

    From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

    From St. Clair College: 8:43 a.m. until 3:43 p.m.

     

    Dougall 6

    60-minute service

    From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

    From St. Clair College: 8:50 a.m. until 3:50 p.m.

     

    Walkerville 8

    60-minute service

    From Windsor International Transit Terminal: 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

    From North Talbot & 6th Concession: 9:40 a.m. until 4:40 p.m.

     

    Route 518X

    70-minute service

    From Tecumseh Mall: 9:20 a.m. until 4:20 p.m.

    From St. Clair College: 9:55 a.m. until 3:55 p.m.

     

    Route 605

    From Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal: 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

    From Lowes Side Road at Dalhousie: 9:42 a.m., 12:42 p.m., and 3:42 p.m.

     

    Tunnel

    No service 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News