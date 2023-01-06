LaSalle pro wrestler named Impact Wrestling’s 2023 One To Watch

Growing up in India as a child, Bhupinder Singh always dreamed of becoming a professional wrestler — but even after accomplishing that goal, the 28-year-old never thought he would receive an accolade from one of the industry’s top organizations so early in his career.

One year after making his debut for Impact Wrestling, Singh has been voted by fans of the promotion as the One To Watch in 2023.

The accolade is one of many year-end awards given out by Impact Wrestling to recognize their most notable standout performers in 2022, such as wrestler of the year, tag team of the year and match of the year.

Singh started training as a pro wrestler seven years ago in India before moving to Canada and being signed full-time by Impact Wrestling in 2022. Currently living in LaSalle, Ont., he wrestles under the ring name of Bhupinder Gujjar.

"I wasn’t expecting it," Singh told CTV News one week after winning the award.

"I thought that I’m new and it’s going to take me some time to get these kinds of awards. But when you do, it feels like your hard work is paying off."

Singh debuted for Impact Wrestling in Feb. 2022 before being vaulted into high-profile storylines with championship title holders and special match types.

In his short career, Singh’s accomplishments include participating in a championship ladder match against Brian Myers (who wrestled for WWE as Curt Hawkins) and tag-teaming with W. Morrissey (best known for his run in WWE as Big Cass).

Singh refers to his One To Watch award as a late Christmas gift for himself and said the accomplishment “sets the bar” for his career as he looks toward the rest of 2023.

"I feel like more pumped and more motivated. I have more discipline. I'm more serious about my profession and my career now more than ever," said Singh.

"There's so many people I don't even know who are supporting me, liking my stuff and believing in me. I know I'm still learning. I just want to say thank you to the fans because it's thanks to them that I'm doing what I do. Definitely, 2023 is going to be my year."