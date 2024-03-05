WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fairmount Properties suing City of Windsor over quashing of 'Global Village' project

    A news release from Fairmount Properties indicates it is taking the City of Windsor to court over its decision to kill the company's proposed global village plan for the former Grace Hospital site.

    Council met behind closed doors on Dec, 1 last year, woting unanimously to end the relationship with the Ohio-based developer.

    Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told CTV News at the time, it became clear to council the project wasn't moving forward at the speed council had hoped.

    The city and company signed a memorandum of understanding in 2020.

    The company said council terminated the agreement in bad faith, and the reasons behind the city's actions and false statements remain undisclosed.

    Among other things, the company is ordering a quashing of the in camera resolutions by council in December.

    None of the accusations have been tested in court.

    Fairmount Properties LLC v. the Corporation of the City of Windsor by CTV News on Scribd

