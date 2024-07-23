Third time a charm for Tecumseh's Linda Morais, who is heading to Paris

LaSalle’s Kylie Masse is excited to make her third appearance at the Olympics. “That's obviously an incredible feat,” Masse told media during a news conference last week. The 28-year old is a four-time Olympic medalist.

Making a second trip to the Olympics is former University of Windsor thrower Sarah Mitton who won the world championship in 2022.

On the mats, Tecumseh’s Linda Morais makes her Olympic debut. “It's definitely a big privilege going out to the Olympics, representing the maple leaf, representing my coaches.”

Team Canada coach Dave Zilberman, who guided Windsor’s Jordy Steen to the 2021 Games, is happy Morais is getting her chance. “A dream that we've all been trying to achieve together. She is a seasoned vet, a world champion, a world medalist a number of times. We’re gonna go in and do the best we can.”

Morais’ high school coach, David Tremblay, plans to join a large contingent heading to Europe to watch the 30-year old when competition begins August 5. “Very exciting and we're going to be in Paris next week to go see her.”

Tremblay, who built a juggernaut for wrestlers, including Morais and Steen, at L’Essor, feels good about Morais’ game heading in.

“I'm hopeful she'll be bringing us back a medal,” said Tremblay, who also coached his son David Jr. and watched him wrestle at the Olympics in England in 2012.

He said Morais is a good example of why you shouldn’t give up. “Two years ago and I remember sitting down with her. I said, look Linda. Two more years and it's the last cycle. Maybe just try it. Better to try it then not try it and the rest of your life regret it.”

Things worked out for Morais, who is also a former world champion, but the road wasn’t easy. She earned a spot on the Canadian Olympic team in 2019 but failed to secure a spot in the 57K division. Fast forward to March of this year where she again failed to make it through the first Olympic qualifier.

“I had to do a lot of reflection,” the L’Essor grad said. “I had a lot of conversations with coaches to try and figure out like, why do I keep breaking down at like these peak Olympic qualifiers?”

The answer to the question turned out to be a difference maker. Morais learned she needed to let negative outcomes stay in the past.

The 30 year old used the lesson to earn the last quota spot available at the final Olympic qualifier in Turkey in May. “I definitely feel blessed to be going and I feel very proud and it's a privilege to be representing our community. That's really cool.”