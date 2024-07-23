Two repeat offenders charged for violating bail conditions

Windsor police officers have arrested two repeat offenders for violating their bail conditions.

In June 2024, a 40-year-old man was granted bail for multiple charges, including possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 7), possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 5), possession of property obtained by crime (x 2), and breach of a probation order. He was placed on house arrest and electronic monitoring.

The previous month, a 22 year-old woman was granted bail for numerous charges, including robbery, use of a stolen credit card, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x 2), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a scheduled narcotic, fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000. She was granted bail and placed on a curfew.

Police say bail compliance officers investigated and found both individuals to be breaching the conditions of their respective release orders.

On July 22, Windsor police bail compliance officers located and arrested both in the 1700 block of College Avenue. Both individuals have been charged with failing to comply with their release orders.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.