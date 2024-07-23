WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 7 vehicles involved in crashes on Tecumseh Road East

    Crash on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Crash on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    Several vehicles were involved in two crashes in east Windsor.

    Windsor police responded to the collisions in the 9200 block of Tecumseh Road East, near Lauzon Road at 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Police say there were two separate collisions at this location. The first was a four-vehicle crash, no one was physically injured. The second was a three-vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

