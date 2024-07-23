Windsor-Detroit Tunnel scam: fake toll texts target travelers

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel users are being warned of a circulating scam.

According to officials, customers have reported receiving a text message claiming they owe money for tolls.

The message states a small amount is due but warns of much higher fees if payment is delayed, prompting recipients to provide their credit card information via a link.

None of this is authentic—scammers are attempting to steal your financial information and personal data before you stop to think twice.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel’s CEO Tal Czudner, emphasized that the company will never contact travelers via text.

“A customer called and said, 'Hey, this looks fishy,'” Czudner said. “It's one of those common phishing scams.”

Just this spring, similar messages were sent to Michiganders, claiming they owed freeway tolls.

"Scammers craft these messages with links designed to steal consumers' personal and financial information," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in May.

"It's important for residents to recognize the signs so they aren't duped out of their hard-earned money."

Czudner noted that the fake tunnel texts seem to have started appearing this week and urges everyone to verify the source of any contact they receive.

“If you think it's a scam, it's probably a scam,” said Czudner.

“This is a scam. So please be careful.”