Vehicle hits building on Jefferson Boulevard
Windsor police were called to a crash in east Windsor.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Jefferson Boulevard at 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
It appears a vehicle struck a commercial building.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No word yet on if there will be any charges.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning only to be shunted aside.
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Developing One person airlifted to hospital following 'major collision' in Wilmot
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.
-
Convicted Kitchener killer's appeal dismissed by court
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
Loaded handgun, drugs and cash seized by London police
Three people from London are charged after police seized weapons, drugs and cash. On July 19, warrants were used at homes on Sugarcreek Trail and Oakville Avenue, as well as on a vehicle.
Driver registers four and a half times the legal limit: Police
A traffic stop led to a driver registering four and a half times the legal limit, according to Woodstock police.
West Grey 'State of Emergency' remains in effect
The Municipality of West Grey is continuing it's State of Emergency, because of cuts to the Durham hospital.
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving
A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
-
A police officer laid criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy found driving a pickup truck in Barrie's south end allegedly with a weapon and drugs in his possession.
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
A 70-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple sexual assault charges that took place while he worked for the former Algonquin Child and Family Services.
-
Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning Tuesday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury and North Bay.
Sault Ste. Marie man wins scratch ticket top prize
A Sault Ste. Marie man is taking home the top prize in the Instant Crossword lottery scratch ticket game.
Northern Ont. hospital hopes to cash in on Taylor Swift tickets
If you don’t have tickets yet to one of the six Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts in Toronto, there still might be hope as a northern Ontario hospital is raffling off a pair.
Sault canal recreational lock to reopen July 29
After making significant progress on critical in-ground work at the Powerhouse building at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site, the recreational lock will reopen July 29, Parks Canada said Tuesday.
2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo
Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
LCBO locations across Ontario reopened Tuesday for the first time since a historic strike by about 10,000 workers.
'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
-
Toronto's Deputy Mayor is calling on the city's staff to develop a plan to tackle the "critical" congestion levels in Liberty Village, made worse by a slew of summer construction and major events at nearby venues.
-
A suspect wanted in connection with a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition earlier this month has been arrested in the Kawartha Lakes area.
Quebec funnels another $413 million to Airbus A220 program
The Quebec government is investing another $413 million in the Airbus A220 commercial jet program, formerly known as the C Series. Quebec Premier Francois Legault made the announcement this afternoon at the Airbus assembly site in Mirabel, Que.
-
-
Three people killed Friday when a small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio have been identified as Quebec residents.
Seven arrested in months-long 3D-printed gun investigation: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
-
A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash in Manitoba Sunday afternoon.
-
A wilderness camp outside of Flin Flon, Man., went up in flames over the weekend.
Here's where Jasper wildfire evacuees are being asked to go
Jasper National Park residents and visitors were ordered to leave late Monday night due to wildfires in the area.
-
-
The Town of Stony Plain is stopping some municipal operations while water demand is high.
Calgary opening reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees
Calgary is opening a reception centre for evacuees fleeing a wildfire near Jasper National Park.
-
-
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
STF and province choose binding arbitration panel nominees, dates to be confirmed soon
The nominees for a binding arbitration panel between Saskatchewan teachers and the province have been chosen, with a date to be confirmed shortly.
One person dead following plane crash near Birsay, Sask.
A 23-year-old man from White City has died following a plane crash near Birsay, Sask. on Friday.
Regina's IMAX Theatre to be become the 'Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre' ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine
In honour of Regina's self-described prodigal son, the Kramer IMAX Theatre has announced it will be renaming itself to the "Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre" ahead of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.
B.C., Ottawa ink $426M deals to support care assistants, drugs for rare disease
Ottawa is providing $426 million to support heath care in British Columbia.
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
B.C. facing impending 'crisis' in child welfare staffing: report
The representative for children in British Columbia says the provincial child welfare system is either in a state of crisis or close to it with understaffing and unmanageable workloads.
-
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
Gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., fully contained, evacuation order lifted
A gas leak near Albro Lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been fully contained and an evacuation order in the area has been lifted.
Nova Scotia premier says he skipped Halifax Pride parade because of safety concerns
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was notably absent from this year's Halifax Pride parade, and he says he was advised by RCMP not to participate because of safety concerns.
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.