WINDSOR
Windsor

    Vehicle hits building on Jefferson Boulevard

    A vehicle struck a building on Jefferson Boulevard in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) A vehicle struck a building on Jefferson Boulevard in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police were called to a crash in east Windsor.

    Officers responded to the 2500 block of Jefferson Boulevard at 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

    It appears a vehicle struck a commercial building.

    Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    No word yet on if there will be any charges.

