    • WECHU issues precautionary notice of blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has issued a precautionary notice to residents of a blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair in the area near Stoney Point.

    This is presently based on visual confirmation, although presently the health unit is waiting on test results to confirm the presence of the bloom.

    Residents on municipal water have nothing to worry about, however, those that use wells or cisterns to draw water from Lake St. Clair are advised not to drink the water unless they routinely test to ensure it’s safety – and that’s assuming that you’re not giving that water to children or vulnerable adults.

    When it comes to beaches, it’s advised that you avoid swimming if the water appears cloudy, or tinted green. It’s also important to ensure that your pets avoid drinking the lake water, as they could be affected by the algae bloom.

    Symptoms if ingested include headaches, fever and diarrhea, or in more extreme cases, liver damage.  

