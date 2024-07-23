Two suspects sought following robbery in Walkerville

Windsor police officers are searching for two suspects following a robbery in Walkerville.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 2100 block of Ottawa Street shortly before 4 p.m. on June 30.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that two suspects engaged in a violent confrontation with an individual who had been travelling on his bicycle.

The suspects approached the victim and demanded that he surrender his bicycle. When the victim refused to comply, the suspects allegedly used the victim’s own walking stick to strike him several times.

Police say the physical altercation continued until the suspects gained control of the victim’s bicycle and left the scene with the bicycle.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in relation to this incident.

The first suspect is described as a white male, wearing a grey and black hoodie, black pants, and a baseball hat.

The second suspect is described as a white male, wearing all black clothing.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.