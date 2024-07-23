Summer spike in salmonella infections: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public after a drastic rise in foodborne illnesses this summer.

Officials detected 16 cases of salmonella in June compared to the average number of 3.2 infections per month over the last five years.

"It's something we're trying to figure out,” said Scott Martin, a public health inspector at WECHU when asked about the cause of the summer spike.

“I think it could be a combination of people preparing foods at home and people who are new to preparing foods."

WECHU lists the most common ways Salmonella is transmitted:

Consuming Contaminated Food: eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or egg products.

Unwashed Produce: Fruits and vegetables that haven’t been properly washed can carry the bacteria, especially if exposed to contaminated water.

Infected Animals: Contact with certain animals, such as reptiles (e.g., turtles, lizards, iguanas), birds, or baby chicks.

Poor Food Handling: Food handlers who do not wash their hands properly can spread the bacteria between foods during preparation.

Contaminated Water: Drinking or using contaminated water for food preparation

Person-to-Person (this is not common)

"The optimal thing would be using, separate cutting boards. If it's color coordinated, that's even better,” said Martin. “You've got raw, as being red and green for being ready to eat foods or produce.”

Martin also stresses the importance of cooking the internal temperature of meat to 74°C for 15 seconds with the help of a probe thermometer.

Symptoms of Salmonella include:

Diarrhea

Headache

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomachache

The elderly, young children, and individuals who are immune compromised are most at risk.

The rates of infectious diseases are displayed monthly on the WECHU website ‘Diseases of Public Health Significance Data Dashboard’ .

You can also download the Unit’s Food Safety at Home booklet for more information on the safe handling, cooking and storage of all kinds of food items.