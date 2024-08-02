WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Extortion reports soar in 2023

    Extortion reports in Windsor and Amherstburg are up significantly compared to 2022.

    Windsor police said in 2023, reports of this nature were up 50 per cent at 83 reports. That’s up from 55 reports the year prior.

    “Extortion involves using threats, accusations or violence to coerce someone into surrendering something against their will,” police said on X.

    “This can include money, sexual favours, promises or property. Populations who may be especially vulnerable to extortion scams include seniors, youth and new Canadians.”

    The Windsor Police Service have given the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of extortion:

    Never provide financial information by phone or email

    Beware of emails requesting urgent fund transfers

    Never provide or request any form of intimate photos

    Be wary of emails, letters or phone calls which claim to investigate criminal activity

    Ensure that security and anti-virus software is updated

    More information can be found on the Government of Canada’s Anti-Fraud Centre’s website.

