'Expect delays': Tecumseh Road East lane reductions planned until November

    A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    More construction is starting this week on Tecumseh Road East.

    The busy road will have lane reductions between Central Avenue and Pillette Road for water main and road rehabilitation.

    A news release from the city tells the public to “expect delays.”

    Work is expected to start Wednesday, July 10, until Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 (weather permitting).

    Major Construction has been contracted to do the job.

    For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.

