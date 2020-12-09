WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex residents can now hunt down the town’s best and brightest holiday light displays with a map of the Candy Cane Lane Christmas Lights and Decorating Contest submissions.

Presented by the Town of Essex Arts, Culture, and Tourism (ACT) Committee, in partnership with the Essex Centre BIA, dared residents and businesses owners to “put their best lights forward” this holiday season.

“It’s astounding to see so many submissions from home and business owners throughout the community,” said Tony Paniccia, ACT Committee Chair. “We’re excited to provide this map so residents and visitors can take part in a safe, festive, and free holiday celebration!”

All submissions have been published to an online, interactive map, to offer residents the chance to map out a route and see as many displays as they can. Submissions are broken down into homes, blocks of homes and Essex businesses.

Contest submissions will be judged by ACT Committee Members this week. Winners will be announced Monday.