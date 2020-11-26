WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle residents and businesses are being asked to showcase their holiday spirit in a lights contest.

“Light Up LaSalle” holiday lights contest encourages participants to decorate the outside of their homes and businesses with holiday lights and décor.

Prizes are offered for both home and business participants.

How to Participate

Complete an online application form located at www.lasalle.ca or drop off an application into the LaSalle Civic Centre drop-box, located at 5950 Malden Road. Applications must be submitted by noon on Friday, Dec. 11.

Judging

Judging will take place by the Town of LaSalle and LaSalle Ambassador Horticultural Society between Dec. 12-15, from 6-10 p.m. Contest entrants should have their lights on during these times (please note that the judges will not enter your property). Entries will be judged on spirit, creativity, and curbside appeal.

Prizes

Residential Category – five winners: win a local business prize pack valued at $150 each.

Business Category – three winners: win a 96.7 FM (The Mix) Blackburn Radio Marketing Package valued at $1500 each.