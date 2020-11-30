WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor officials say they are introducing a “reimagined” Bright Lights Windsor for 2020 that can be enjoyed across the community since the traditional event isn’t taking place at Jackson Park due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Until Jan. 10, 2021, Bright Lights Windsor - Citywide will light up the community with signature displays in numerous city buildings around town.

A map highlighting the City of Windsor buildings with displays and BIAs participating in the event can be viewed at www.brightlightswindsor.ca and on the Bright Lights Windsor – Citywide Facebook event page.

“We’re very happy to offer this variation on the beloved Bright Lights Windsor theme this year,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “We were saddened when COVID-19 forced us to cancel our traditional event, but with some creative thinking and great partnerships, we were able to come up with something new for 2020, and we eagerly anticipate returning to Jackson Park with an even bigger and better show next year to welcome you back.”

We're pleased to introduce a reimagined #BrightLightsWindsor for 2020 that can be safely enjoyed across town in the absence of our traditional event at Jackson Park. Until January 10, Bright Lights Windsor – Citywide will #LightUpWindsor. Learn more: https://t.co/QavZUWWDdH #YQG pic.twitter.com/bWvinBpXJP — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) November 30, 2020

The goal is for residents to enjoy the displays during their day-to-day travels or as they do their holiday shopping and get into the holiday spirit.

In an effort to bring additional holiday cheer, with council’s approval, the City of Windsor has provided $20,000 to each of the nine business improvement associations (BIAs). This investment, totaling $180,000, will be used to purchase holiday lights and displays to further light up neighbourhoods and support local small business.

Further details can be found at Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island’s (TWEPI) holiday festival guide.