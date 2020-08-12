WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Bike Tour will be held online for 2020, allowing people to safely raise funds.

"During these challenging times, access to outdoor spaces have become increasingly important for all of us to maintain our physical and mental health," Danielle Breault Stuebing, director of Communications & Outreach for the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) in a statement.

Trails and conservation areas have remained open the past few months, allowing an increase in public visitation. Now people who have made use of these areas are encouraged to participate and help raise funds to support these areas.

The virtual bike tour runs Sept. 18-28, with free registration.

Donations and pledges are encouraged with prizes for top fundraisers.

Cyclists can ride anytime for as long as they like, choose from posted routes, use a personal favourite, or choose a route recommended by a 'Celebrity Cyclist.'

More details are available on the ERCA website.