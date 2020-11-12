WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have deemed a basement fire in Windsor’s west end “suspicious” and launched an arson investigation.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Prince Road.

Police say emergency personnel were on scene and the flames had been extinguished.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the fire, but the residence did suffer damage.

Windsor Fire and Rescue determined an explosion had occurred, causing the blaze. The fire is also being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police say through investigation the fire was found to be suspicious and an arson investigation was launched.

The Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene and the WPS Arson Unit is now actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to the incident.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check the footage for any suspicious person or activity around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com