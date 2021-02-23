WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police seized drugs, cash, a firearms and other prohibited weapons during a suspected drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation was launched in February and police were able to identify a suspect and involved residence.

The suspect was arrested without incident Monday around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue, police say a quantity of cocaine was found in the suspect's possession.

Police say authorization was applied for and granted to search the involved residence in the 900 block of Bridge Avenue. Police executed the warrant around 10:25 p.m. and located a quantity of cocaine, a firearm, a loaded magazine, ammunition, a quantity of currency and brass knuckles inside the residence.

During the course of the investigation police identified a second suspect who was also arrested without incident.

“Trafficking illicit drugs is a serious crime that impacts our community and the Windsor Police Service is committed to working with the public to hold offenders responsible for their actions,” a news release from WPS says.

Jason Hanna (AKA Yako), a 35-year-old male from Windsor is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine - two counts

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon - brass knuckles

Possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition readily accessible

Contravention of firearms regulation pertaining to storage

Possess firearm knowingly with serial number removed

Possess a firearm while prohibited

Possess ammunition while prohibited

Chavez Pabla (AKA Scott), a 29-year-old male from Windsor is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon - brass knuckles

Possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition readily accessible

Contravention of firearms regulation pertaining to storage

Possess firearm knowingly with serial number removed

Possess a firearm while prohibited - five counts

Possess ammunition while prohibited - two counts

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com