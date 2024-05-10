WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Highway 401 ramps at Queens Line closed after crash

    OPP officers are investigating the two-vehicle collision at the westbound Highway 401 Queens Line on-ramp in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP officers are investigating the two-vehicle collision at the westbound Highway 401 Queens Line on-ramp in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    

    OPP are informing the public of a crash on the Highway 401 ramps at Queens Line in Chatham-Kent.

    Elgin County OPP (Chatham-Kent Detachment) officers are investigating the two-vehicle collision at the westbound 401 Queens Line on-ramp Friday afternoon.

    Police say both the on and off-ramps are currently closed.

    There are unknown injuries at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

    Police say use caution if in the area and re-route travel accordingly.

