Carjacking suspects arrested: Windsor police

The Windsor police have arrested two suspects in connection with a carjacking.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to a report of a vehicle robbery within the area of Ellis Street East, just east of Howard Avenue.

Officers said that two suspects, one of whom brandished a folding pocketknife, opened the doors of the victim’s vehicle, and demanded that the driver exit the vehicle.

The male suspect then allegedly attempted to cut through the victim’s seatbelt.

The victim was able to exit the vehicle without sustaining any injuries.

Windsor police said the suspects then fled from the area in the victim’s vehicle while in possession of their cellphone and wallet.

The suspects allegedly made purchases with the victim’s credit card and attempted to complete several additional transactions.

The suspects, later identified as a 32-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were arrested in the Durham region Thursday and brought back to Windsor.

They have each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

The man was additionally charged with two counts of breach of probation, and the woman was additionally charged with four counts of possession and use of a credit card obtained by an offence.