WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New president elected for Unifor Local 444

    Unifor Local 444 headquarters on Turner Road in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor) Unifor Local 444 headquarters on Turner Road in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Unifor Local 444 has elected a new leader.

    On Friday, the union announced that James Stewart will fill the role of president, following the May 8-9 election.

    Stewart was previously secretary-treasurer of the local's executive board and previously served as interim president following former president Dino Chiodo's departure. Stewart beat out Monte Pidskalny for the job.

    Stewart succeeds Dave Cassidy who announced his retirement last month.

    Cassidy was union president for six years.

    Local 444's members include workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the feeder facilities, and Caesars Windsor.

    —With files from AM800

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News