New president elected for Unifor Local 444

Unifor Local 444 has elected a new leader.

On Friday, the union announced that James Stewart will fill the role of president, following the May 8-9 election.

Stewart was previously secretary-treasurer of the local's executive board and previously served as interim president following former president Dino Chiodo's departure. Stewart beat out Monte Pidskalny for the job.

Stewart succeeds Dave Cassidy who announced his retirement last month.

Cassidy was union president for six years.

Local 444's members include workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the feeder facilities, and Caesars Windsor.

