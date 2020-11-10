WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Windsor man is facing multiple charges in relation to a string of break-and-enters in Essex County last month.

Essex County OPP say the Community Street Crimes unit investigated a number of break-ins at Oil/Change and Lube Shop businesses in early October.

As a result of their investigation Michael Pouget, 29, of Windsor was arrested on Oct. 19 and is facing the following charges:

Break, enter and commit theft x2

Mischief x2

Possession of break-in instruments x2

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Breach of release order

Possess prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.