Windsor man arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple Essex County businesses
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Windsor man is facing multiple charges in relation to a string of break-and-enters in Essex County last month.
Essex County OPP say the Community Street Crimes unit investigated a number of break-ins at Oil/Change and Lube Shop businesses in early October.
As a result of their investigation Michael Pouget, 29, of Windsor was arrested on Oct. 19 and is facing the following charges:
- Break, enter and commit theft x2
- Mischief x2
- Possession of break-in instruments x2
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Breach of release order
- Possess prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.