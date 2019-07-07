

CTV Windsor





Municipal officials across Windsor-Essex are keeping an eye on water levels and wind speeds after a number of roads were flooded on the weekend.

A portion of Heritage Road in Kingsville remains closed due to overland flooding.

Officials with the Kingsville Fire Department says water levels have receded, but the road remains closed as a precaution.

Front Road in LaSalle was also closed Sunday from Martin Lane to Laurier Drive, but it re-opened early Monday morning. The entrance to Gil Maure Park at Laurier Drive also remains closed.

LaSalle's outdoor pool and boat ramp also remain closed until Wednesday.

Fire Chief Dave Sutton is urging residents to be alert and use caution since flooding could happen at any time with a strong wind, until water levels drop in the Detroit River.

Overland flooding also forced road closures in parts of Amherstburg and Leamington on Sunday.

Water even filled Reaume Park in Windsor on Sunday.