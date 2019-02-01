

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain, has died at the age of 88.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

The Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont., and its namesake foundation say in a statement that Joyce's generosity "has been felt across the country".

Joyce donated $7.5 million to support the hospital's redevelopment and expansion.

Joyce invested in the first Tim Hortons shop in Hamilton in 1964.

According to the Joyce Family Foundation website, he was born in Tatamagouche, N.S., in 1930.

On behalf of the Joyce family, Steven Joyce released the following statement:

My father had a big vision and a big heart. Through hard work, determination and drive, he built one of the most successful restaurant chains in Canada. In his journey with Tim Hortons, he travelled all over the country and considered himself Canadian above all else. He never forgot his humble beginnings, with The Joyce Family Foundation donating extensively to support those who are less fortunate, especially children and youth. He lived large and enjoyed the great journey of life.

He will be greatly missed.

The family gratefully appreciates privacy at this time.