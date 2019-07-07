

Both the Essex Region Conservation Authority and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority have issued flood watches for the region.

Strong winds Sunday and into Monday will bring an elevated risk of flooding and erosion along Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

There is the potential for winds to gust up to 50 km/hr.

Waves could exceed 1m in height.

Residents should take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during this flood watch.

Children and animals should stay away from bodies of water.