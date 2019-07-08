

CTV Windsor





There are still major concerns about flooding across Windsor-Essex.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the Town of Kingsville.

The warning was issued after Cedar Creek overtopped its banks and flooded a portion of County Road 50 – also known as Heritage Road -- between the Arner Townline (County Road 23) and the Cedar Creek Bridge.

Heritage Road was closed Sunday but re-opened late Monday afternoon.

Officials say record high lake levels in Lake Erie coupled with a relatively mild northeast winds create ideal conditions for similar flooding.

Front Road in the Town of LaSalle is also closed between Martin Lane and Laurier Drive as water has covered that section of the road.

Unpredictable Flood: Water continues to rise in some Town of LaSalle neighbourhoods and recede in others. @CTVWindsor @TownofLaSalle pic.twitter.com/EcMAiHVR9k — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) July 8, 2019

A flood watch remains in effect for the rest of the region.

Kingsville mayor Nelson Santos tells CTV News the entire shoreline is at risk.

“That's one of the struggles we have and one of the continued lobbying efforts we're doing is for improved shoreline protection measures that we can mitigate some of those exposure areas, provide some protection along that area,” says Santos. “But it's going to take the whole region to move forward on this because you're seeing the flooding on every shoreline.”

Residents are being advised to use extra caution where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas.

The municipalities of Windsor, Tecumseh, Amherstburg, LaSalle, Lakeshore, Leamington and Essex have also offered sand bags to help residents protect their properties from flooding.