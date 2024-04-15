Essex councillor brings idea of 'vulnerable person registry' to town hall
The Town of Essex may soon keep a list of vulnerable persons in the community who may require extra help, supports or check-ins.
Ward 2 Coun. Kim Verbeek brought a motion to council Monday asking administration to look into the logistics of putting that registry together.
“It would be a voluntary list for individuals in the community that live alone, that don’t have supports close by,” Verbeek explained. “This list would be put together so that these people could be checked in on in the case of any big weather event or extended power outage.”
Verbeek said the idea was kicked around as the municipality’s Climate Action Plan was put together in 2021 – but it’s something that could have come in handy last summer.
After a series of storms, residents across the county found themselves flooded out or stranded at home.
Residents like 90-year-old Antonio Vieira in Harrow for example, whose son George lives an hour away in Chatham-Kent.
“When that happens people will spend days and days by themselves,” he said.
Antonio was left without power in the summer heat for days following the flooding and refused to go stay with George.
"We had 90 degree [Fahrenheit] days and he had no hydro,” said George. “He would spend his nights in the garage to try to stay cool."
George said the vulnerable persons registry would offer him peace of mind knowing someone would be there to check on his dad and others like him.
"If we don't take care of them or watch over them as a community, then people will fall through the cracks,” he said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2024 'likely to be the worst' in decades, former BoC governor says
Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is 'likely to be the worst budget' in decades.
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
What's at stake for Canada after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel
Following the Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel over the weekend, Canada should take the threat of Iran and potential escalation of the conflict seriously, one global affairs analyst says.
Former B.C. school trustee's 'strip-tease artist' remark was defamatory, judge rules
A controversial former school trustee from B.C.'s Fraser Valley who described a political rival as a "strip-tease artist" during an election campaign has been ordered to pay her $45,000 for defamation.
'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening.
Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran's missile attack
Israel's military chief said Monday that his country will respond to Iran’s weekend attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how as world leaders urged against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence in the Middle East.
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
-
Police searching home after man injured with explosive
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
-
Police investigate double fatal collision near Drayton
Wellington County OPP is currently investigating a double fatal collision near Drayton.
London
-
Council to discuss pilot project for high school bus pass program
A motion going to city council Tuesday could be the first step in approving a pilot project that would approve bus passes for students in grade nine at Clarke Road Secondary school.
-
Coyotes becoming less fearful of humans in wake of attack, wildlife expert says
Multiple warnings have been issued about the dangers of coyotes and potential wild dogs following a weekend attack that left one person seriously injured.
-
'Addressing our housing concerns': Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers
When Westdell Development acquired White Oaks Mall last year, President Iyman Meddoui said they always had the vision of adding additional commercial and residential components.
Barrie
-
Family of man killed in Wasaga Beach crash seeks justice as case sees more delays
It's been more than two years since Jim Lynne died in a crash along Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.
-
Street sign honouring Chase McEachern's legacy has gone missing again
A street sign in Barrie, renamed to honour 11-year-old Chase McEachern's legacy after he died in 2006, has gone missing again from an alleyway at the heart of the city's waterfront.
-
Kashechewan First Nation preparing for mass evacuation amid flood threat
The residents of Kashechewan First Nation are in a race against time, preparing for a mass evacuation as the relentless threat of flooding from the Albany River looms closer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man acquitted of murder on James Bay coast
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
-
Evidence from broken cellphone highlighted during triple murder trial in Sudbury
A digital forensics analyst testified Monday in Sudbury at the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to an April 2021 firebombing.
-
Thunder Bay police chief vows to rebuild eroding trust after ex-chief arrested
The Thunder Bay police chief is acknowledging some residents' eroding trust in the service as his predecessor and other high-ranking members of the force face criminal charges.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Downtown Plaza sees big winter turnout
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting a busy summer at the Downtown Plaza. City officials say the plaza is coming off a successful first winter season, which saw large crowds gathering at the outdoor rink.
-
Soo Greyhounds return home to face Saginaw
The Soo Greyhounds are the talk of the town, as their second-round matchup in the OHL playoffs touches down in the Sault.
-
Thunder Bay police discuss charges against former chief
Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards drafted into WNBA
After four years at the University of Connecticut, Edwards was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft Monday night.
-
'All persons involved' in incident that led to death of teen in Centretown park identified by police
Ottawa police say no suspects are being sought in the death of a teenager in an Ottawa park last Friday, but are offering few details on the circumstances of the incident.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Ontario and Ottawa release joint statement moving forward on Hwy. 413
An agreement between the provincial and federal governments will see Premier Doug Ford’s flagship Highway 413 move forward with a joint working group dedicated to minimizing environmental impacts.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
-
'My mind was blown': Celebrity food critic Keith Lee ranks Toronto visit
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee said he was blown away by Toronto, handing a rich ranking to its culinary creators, as the first international stop of his latest food tour.
Montreal
-
'They were coming to save us': Inquest opens into deaths of two Quebec firefighters
Linda Simard says her husband frantically told her to call 911 as he watched two volunteer firefighters get swept away in rushing floodwaters in Quebec's Charlevoix region last year.
-
Worker seriously injured after fall at Olympic Stadium
A man is fighting for his life after falling about 30 feet in an air duct at the Olympic Stadium on Monday, authorities say.
-
Fire causes major damage to 182-year-old church west of Montreal
A priest says she will rebuild a 182-year-old church near Montreal after it was seriously damaged in a fire over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba council may be dissolved after mass exodus of elected officials: province
A mass exodus of elected officials from a rural Manitoba municipality has put the community in limbo and may force the province to dissolve what's left of the crumbling council.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of Manitoba
An approaching low-pressure system that could bring 50 millimetres of mixed precipitation has triggered a flood warning for parts of Manitoba.
-
Lights, camera, action! Extras Casting Underway for Ke Huy Quan movie in Winnipeg
If you’ve ever felt the allure of Hollywood and wanted to be in a big-budget movie your time to shine is now.
Edmonton
-
Tickets issued after large, unleashed dog spotted in front of home where boy was killed by dogs
Two tickets were issued after an unleashed dog was seen in front of a home where a boy died in a dog attack earlier this month.
-
Alberta committed to reviewing treatment of trans youth, Smith says in exclusive interview
In an exclusive interview with CTV News Edmonton on Monday, the premier said a study out of the United Kingdom, the Cass Review, echoes some of her concerns in regards to a lack of scientific rigor when it comes to puberty blockers.
-
Firefighters battling large grass fire in east Edmonton
Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.
Calgary
-
Okotoks, Alta., family faces limited options as two young children battle rare genetic disorder
A young Okotoks, Alta., family is preparing for a long year ahead, as the first of their two children begins a stem cell transplant they hope will prolong her life.
-
Calgary now has a safe surrender site for babies
The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.
-
Carbon Tax rebate hits Canadians' pockets as 'Axe the Tax' protests continue
Millions of Canadians woke up Monday with a carbon tax rebate cheque in their bank account, but that's not good enough for some, who are protesting the tax.
Regina
-
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
-
Regina's Jon Ryan to retire a Seahawk
Regina's Jon Ryan is set to sign a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow officially bringing to an end his pro-football career.
-
Sask. promising RCMP money if they can recruit officers
Saskatchewan and the RCMP have inked a deal that would see the province fund hundreds more officers if Mounties can recruit to fill those positions.
Vancouver
-
Woman found dead, man arrested after alleged abduction in North Okanagan: RCMP
A woman was found dead and a man was arrested Sunday in B.C.'s North Okanagan, according to authorities, who said they were initially investigating a report of an abduction from the Lumby area.
-
Orphaned B.C. orca may be eating fish, vet says, as rescuers plan new strategy
A Vancouver Aquarium expert who's been involved in attempts to rescue an orphaned orca says the calf may be feeding on fish in the B.C. lagoon where she's been trapped for more than three weeks.
-
Man seriously injured in downtown Victoria stabbing
Police in Victoria say a man was stabbed in the downtown core Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
Arctic and offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays arrives in CFB Esquimalt
The HMCS Max Bernays made its way into its new home at CFB Esquimalt on Monday after a long journey from Halifax.
-
Man seriously injured in downtown Victoria stabbing
Police in Victoria say a man was stabbed in the downtown core Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Youth hospitalized after stabbing: Halifax police
Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.
-
Friday and weekend rain totals
A low pressure system brought a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes on Friday and into the start of the weekend.
-
21 people arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.
N.L.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.