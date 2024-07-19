WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Third suspect arrested in connection to Walkerville robbery

    Windsor police
    The third suspect wanted in connection to a Walkerville robbery has been arrested.

    The Windsor Police Service released an update in the case on Friday morning and said 38-year-old Paul Kelly is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, break and enter, and robbery with violence.

    On the morning of July 4, police responded to what they call a “violent” robbery in Walkerville.

    Upon arrival, they said a man was found injured and unconscious outside. The man was rushed to hospital. No further updates on the victim have been released.

    Two other suspects, a 35-year-old and 57-year-old were arrested and charged on July 4.

