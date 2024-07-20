WINDSOR
    Warm, sunny conditions Saturday

    Windsorites are in store for a warm and mainly sunny weekend.

    Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high reaching 27 degrees, feeling closer to 30 with the humidity.

    A few clouds creep into the region overnight with a low of 17 degrees expected.

    On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. There’s a risk of thunderstorms as well with a high of 29, feeling more like 32.

    To start your workweek, Monday will be mainly cloudy but warm with a high of 29 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

    Saturday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

    Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 32.

    Monday: Cloudy. High 29.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

