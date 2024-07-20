Warm, sunny conditions Saturday

Windsorites are in store for a warm and mainly sunny weekend.

Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 32.

Monday: Cloudy. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.