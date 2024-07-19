Windsor Symphony Orchestra free summer concerts continue in July

Enjoying music outdoors continues this weekend courtesy of Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) this Friday and Saturday with free summer concerts in our community.

The WSO Brass Quintet will perform at the Sculpture Garden Friday at 7pm, followed by a show a 1 p.m. at Ojibway Park.

The public is invited to attend with a lawn chair and perhaps a picnic basket in-hand.

Saturday evening, the quintet will be at Reaume Park at 7 pm.

Patti Lauzon is the executive director of the WSO. Lauzon expects hundreds of locals and out-of-towners to attend the upcoming performances. "We've chosen places within the city and the county where people can enjoy the beautiful views that we have here,” said Lauzon.

Patti Lauzon is the executive director of the WSO (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

“Sometimes, we're driving around and we sort of forget what a wonderful community we live in. So, it will be a wonderful weekend with live music and lots of fun."

Amherstburg will be the venue for the WSO Brass Quintet on Sunday, July 21 – at the King’s Navy Yard Park at 3 p.m.

The last of the free concerts in the month will take place on Saturday, July 27 at the Sunset Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park in Leamington, with the full orchestra, conducted by Maestro Robert Franz.