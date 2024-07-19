Doctors highlight virtual urgent care for Ontarians this summer

Healthcare providers remind Ontarians they can access virtual urgent care wherever their summer travels took them.

Whether at the cottage, campground, or visiting loved ones, individuals can visit the Urgent Care Ontario website to book an appointment during select hours.

Dr. Rodrick Lim, Medical Director of the Paediatric Emergency Department at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Children’s Hospital, stated that children could usually get an appointment within a day, while adults can typically book same-day appointments. All covered by OHIP.

“We’re a great option that comes right to where you are,” said Lim.

He highlighted that this service was particularly beneficial for those uncertain about whether their health issue required immediate attention.

“We're here to help you, especially for complaints where you're just not sure where the best place to go is,” Lim explained.

In the event of an emergency, Dr. Lim advised individuals to seek immediate medical help.

For non-emergency situations, Virtual Urgent Care can provide guidance and help determine next steps.

Virtual doctors could also forward notes to an ER or clinic nearby if a referral was needed.

“There are lots of times, just from knowledge and talking with you, that I can reassure you or direct you to the next appropriate thing,” Lim said.

CTV Tech Analyst Carmi Levy praised the innovation but stressed the importance of keeping healthcare data secure.

“This was a wonderful initiative,” he said. “That being said, this is technology.”

Levy advised updating your phone or computer with the latest security patches and using a secure network, rather than public Wi-Fi, to protect your data.

Dr. Lim encouraged everyone to explore Virtual Urgent Care options and keep them in mind for future reference.

“Please don't hesitate to look into it. We're happy to help,” he said.