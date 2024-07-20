Kingsville hires long time local firefighter as new fire chief

Following the relocation of previous Fire Chief Jason Suchiu earlier this summer, The Town of Kingsville announced the hiring of its new fire chief today – long time resident Scott Moore.

He has served the community in various capacities for the past 18 years, including serving as a volunteer firefighter, fire prevention officer, and most recently assistant deputy chief.

“Scott Moore is a committed and well-respected member of our Fire & Rescue Department,” said Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “I am pleased that we have personnel within our own organization to be able to promote from within. Scott brings many years of experience in emergency services to this leadership position.”

Not only does he have experience in fire fighting and prevention in the Kingsville community, he also has qualifications as a fire inspector, fire investigator, public life safety educator, fire officer, and is a certified emergency management coordinator.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work alongside this phenomenal group of firefighters and emergency service personnel,” said Moore. “I’m honoured to continue serving the Town of Kingsville in this new leadership role, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”