LaSalle man fined $25,000 under Endangered Species Act

A LaSalle man is facing a fine of $25,000 after being convicted of damaging or destroying a habitat.

A news release from the province said the man was convicted of destroying the habitat of the Eastern Foxsnake, which is on the at-risk species list in Ontario.

The charges were laid in relation to land clearing at undeveloped lots, owned by the man’s son, located near Malden Road in LaSalle.

“The properties are designated as areas of ‘natural environment’ in the official plans of both the Town of LaSalle and the County of Essex, rendering them unusable for alteration and/or development,” said the release.

It added the properties are near the Ojibway Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park. It’s the habitat of many endangered species, including the Eastern Foxsnake. Over 300 of the snakes have been seen in the area.

“Between February and March of 2022, [the man] hired equipment and retained contractors to assist with clearing vegetation on the properties,” said the release. “[He] was personally involved in the clearing and oversaw the work performed by the contractors.”

Among the vegetation removed were rock piles and shrubs that are used by the snakes for temperature regulation and to hide from predators. The province said the soil compaction, caused by heavy machinery, could have affected snakes hibernating, preventing them from coming out in the spring.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that no approvals or permissions had been issued to [the man] allowing him to conduct any work at the properties,” said the province.”

The man was convicted of one violation under the Endangered Species act, fined for $5,000. In addition, he was charged a victim fine surcharge of $1,250 and was given a year to pay.

Also under the act, the man is required to pay $20,000 to the Ojibway Nature Centre within a year of the conviction.