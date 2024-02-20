Essex council to consider turning former Harrow High School into affordable housing

Despite four generations of his family having attended the former Harrow High School, Dennis Swarts is ready to see the land it sits on be put to better use.

He lives directly across from the building, which used to be filled with students until 2016. That's the year when Harrow High School closed, before it was eventually purchased by the Town of Essex.

Town council is currently considering a plan to tear down the school and build affordable housing at the site. If councillors approve the plan during a meeting Tuesday, a request for proposal (RFP) would be issued.

Swarts said his children, parents, and grandmother — not to mention himself — have all attended the school as students.

"To see it be torn down would be tragic. But it's been sitting there doing nothing so they need to do something with it. That would be nice," he said.

The original plan was for the school was to transform it into a community centre. However, according to Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy, that would cost at least $14 million.

Dennis Swarts, seen on Feb. 20, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

"So it makes sense to see if there's any developers out there who want to work with us to build multi-residential and mixed-use housing," said Bondy.

Much like the rest of the country, the need for affordable housing is growing in the Town of Essex.

Bondy points to the area's population of seniors who may favour living in condo or apartment-like housing to avoid maintenance tasks such as cutting the grass or shovelling the snow.

"There's also families coming into town that don't have places to stay. Maybe, if our seniors move in, we'll have more homes for families and it could potentially be a win-win," said Bondy. "The location is pretty good, too."

The former Harrow High School sits right next to the Harrow and Colchester South Recreation Centre.

During Tuesday's meeting, councillors are also considering a move to spend $20,000 on a master plan study.

The plan would explore a proposed expansion, adding about 14,600 square feet to the centre — at a cost of about $7 million — to allow for more community programming.

According to Bondy, many residents are only able to access the programming they want at the Essex Recreation Complex, which is about a half-hour drive away.

"I'm a mom with young kids. They've had a long day at school. You have to think about dinner. So you have an hour there-and-back of travel time taken out of your night," said Bondy.

As for the neighboring school site, town officials said plans to transform it into affordable housing are limited only to the land which the building sits — keeping surrounding green space in tact.

"I'm okay with affordable housing as long as the people who live here are good with the community. That would be awesome," said Swarts. "Harrow needs to grow a little bit because everywhere else is growing."

Essex town council will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m.