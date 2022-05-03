ERCA issues watershed conditions statement for Windsor-Essex
The Essex Region Conservation Authority is advising residents there is a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the region.
ERCA has issued a watershed conditions statement for Windsor-Essex due to the forecasted rainfall on Tuesday.
Environment Canada says rainfall is expected to be roughly 20-30 millimetres with some areas potentially receiving up to 35 mm with localized downpours.
This amount and duration of rainfall falls below flood watch thresholds, but due to the combination of above average lake levels and forecasted rainfall, the advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous,” according to the statement.
Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. ERCA says children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Hockey fans, friends and family members have gathered in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
Roe v. Wade leak could deal major blow to U.S. Supreme Court, experts say
The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a major breach of confidentiality that has heightened the stakes in an already politically-charged case, experts say.
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back
Pope Francis told an Italian newspaper he had offered to travel to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin to try to end Russia's war in Ukraine and suggested the invasion might have been provoked by NATO's eastward expansion.
Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval
Lennox Island First Nation, based in Prince Edward Island, is going ahead with plans to open a lobster fishery without government approval. Members of the First Nation, however, are preparing for officials to enforce regulations as a result.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
Town of Erin bans Airbnbs
The Town of Erin has banned Airbnbs, saying short-term rentals are not permitted until further notice.
-
Here are the local MPP candidates running in this year's election
With the Ontario provincial election period set to begin Wednesday, a number of candidates will be on this year's ballots.
London
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
Alleged sexual assault and stabbing leads to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia, Ont. man is in critical care in London hospital after being stabbed several times, according to police.
-
Significant rainfall expected through southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Rollover at Barrie ONroute on Hwy 400 sends one to hospital
One person was taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 400 involving a truck carrying asphalt Tuesday morning.
-
Conservation authority makes changes to complaint process
The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has changed how they receive feedback as complaints regarding environmental malfeasance increase.
-
COVID-19 symptoms have evolved in sixth wave: expert
COVID-19 has evolved in the sixth wave, presenting new symptoms among those infected, making it even more challenging to pinpoint the virus.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans have gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and will be laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal at 11 a.m.
-
Northeastern Ontario wildfire season has begun
There have been five forest fires in northeastern Ontario since Friday to begin the season the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans have gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and will be laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal at 11 a.m.
-
CFRA 75: Paul Anka reflects on Ottawa, CFRA, and stardom
Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka, an Ottawa native, is one of the most famous people to grace CFRA's airwaves. He spoke with CFRA's Bill Carroll about his memories of growing up in Ottawa, listening to CFRA, and about where his music career took him over the years.
-
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
TPS officer convicted in beating of Dafonte Miller resigned from service last month
A Toronto police officer convicted in the life-altering beating of a young Whitby man six years ago quietly resigned from the service last month after serving time in jail for the offence.
-
More than 20 people facing 145 charges in Ontario-wide drug trafficking investigation
More than 20 people from across Ontario have been charged in connection with a joint investigation into a province-wide drug trafficking network.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans have gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and will be laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal at 11 a.m.
-
FOLLOW THE LIVEBLOG: Mourners gather for funeral of Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens Hall-of-Famer Guy Lafleur is laid to rest at a national funeral.
-
Canada Post union loses arbitration case on mandatory vaccines, which 1,200 workers refused
An arbitrator has thrown out a grievance by Canada Post employees -- or at least a tiny minority of them -- over mandatory vaccination. Only 3.37 per cent of the postal workforce wasn't vaccinated as of late January, or about 1,200 people.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
N.S. man charged with murder in woman's death after turning himself in to RCMP
A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman was killed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval
Lennox Island First Nation, based in Prince Edward Island, is going ahead with plans to open a lobster fishery without government approval. Members of the First Nation, however, are preparing for officials to enforce regulations as a result.
Winnipeg
-
17 Winnipeg properties advised to build dikes by Friday: city
The City of Winnipeg said it has identified 27 private properties at risk of river flooding based on the latest provincial forecast and data.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Winnipeg man charged following fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
EMS response times, staff shortages cause for concern in Alberta health care: Doctor
Patients in Alberta are at greater risk of negative health outcomes as ambulance services struggle to keep enough crews on the road, according to some health-care professionals.
-
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Edmonton
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks
It's kind of a gloomy start to the day in the Edmonton area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Vancouver
-
B.C.-wide warrant issued for suspect in stranger attack at Metrotown
Mounties announced a B.C.-wide warrant for a suspect connected to a stranger attack that allegedly happened at a busy Metro Vancouver mall earlier this year.
-
Vancouver home sales down in April, real estate board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales in the region fell in April and returned to more historically typical levels for the month.
-
Low-cost airline launches 1st flight from Kelowna, B.C.
A low-cost airline expanded its services in B.C. this week, offering its first flight out of Kelowna Monday.