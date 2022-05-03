ERCA issues watershed conditions statement for Windsor-Essex

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is advising residents there is a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the region.

ERCA has issued a watershed conditions statement for Windsor-Essex due to the forecasted rainfall on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says rainfall is expected to be roughly 20-30 millimetres with some areas potentially receiving up to 35 mm with localized downpours.

This amount and duration of rainfall falls below flood watch thresholds, but due to the combination of above average lake levels and forecasted rainfall, the advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous,” according to the statement.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. ERCA says children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.